100 graduates acknowledged

ABOUT 100 GOTAFE Shepparton campus graduates were honoured at a ceremony last week at the Eastbank Centre, with each now looking forward to the next part of their educational and employment journeys.

The 2018 graduates, from a wide range of courses, were entertained by local identity, Ella Hooper and enthralled by keynote speaker and shark attack survivor, Paul de Gelder.

The graduation ceremony recognised students who successfully completed their studies in 2018 across a range of study areas including business and IT, art and design, community services, health, and building and construction.

GOTAFE CEO, Travis Heeney thanked the graduates for entrusting GOTAFE with their education and training needs and said he was proud they had been given the opportunity to study locally and stay connected with their community, friends and family.

“GOTAFE is determined to ensure the best possible training and employment outcomes for every student, and the ceremony was an acknowledgement of the work by students and GOTAFE’s educators,” Travis said.

“If our region’s future prosperity rests with the skills, knowledge, talent and spirit of our people then it is in good hands.”