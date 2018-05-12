$10,000 smile for our major prize winner David Lee

“I CAN’T stop smiling and haven’t slept since I won,” 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway $10,000 major prize winner, Wendy Barton said when The Adviser presented her and husband, Ian with their prize last week.

Wendy was one of the 14,699 entries entered at Big W, which was the business with the highest number of entries this year.

She was drawn out of a record 98,545 entries received in this year’s shop local promotion, and in fact, Wendy told The Adviser that while she entered many times throughout the promotion, her winning entry had only been placed the Friday prior to the major prize draw.

Wendy said, “We do plenty of shopping locally. It pays to shop and enter right up to the end of the promotion.

“I was so excited when I found out I had won and couldn’t believe it. It made my day and I am thrilled to bits.

“To be picked out of so many entries is incredible.

“We’re looking forward to using the travel voucher to go to Tasmania. We went when the kids were young and from what we saw then we knew we wanted to go back. This time we will go right around.

“I’d like to thank Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Kim O’Keeffe for drawing my entry out and The Adviser and GMCU for running such a wonderful promotion.”