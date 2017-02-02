11,819 students kick off the school year David Lee

Reduction in figures when compared to a decade ago

EXCITEMENT is growing for the estimated 11,819 students who have just started the school year at government and non-government schools across the Greater Shepparton region, but figures have dropped by an estimated 910 for enrolments in government schools and just over 2,000 for both non-government and government enrolments, when compared to a decade ago.

According to figures released by the government’s education department, in 2007, 6,325 students were enrolled in primary schools at both non-government and government schools, 5,386 were enrolled in secondary schools and 108 were enrolled in special schools across the region, with those figures estimated at 6,800 for primary, 2,600 for secondary schools and 200 for special schools for the 2017 start to the school year.

In government schools alone, there was a total of 8,310 students enrolled in 2007 and there is an estimated 7,400 enrolled for 2017.

In 2016, 7,528 students were enrolled in government schools and a total of 11,891 were enrolled in both government and non-government schools combined.

Despite the figures being lower than 10 years ago, local resident, 6 year old Luka Garner-Griffiths was excitedly looking forward to this week, with this year being his first year in prep at St Mel’s Primary School.

Luka said, “I’m looking forward to the canteen and getting some lollies and frozen pineapple. I like looking through the gate of the kinder to see my brother, Jami when he is at kinder.

“I think I’m going to learn Japanese, that’s all I think and I think I’ll make new friends and learn lots of things,” Luka said.

When asked what he thinks he will be really good at in school, Luka said, “Um, the monkey bars!”