A challenging new opportunity

Stepping into the role of Acting CEO at Shepparton Retirement Villages comes at a particularly challenging time for Greg Pullen.

With COVID-19 placing pressure on almost every aspect of life, there is no industry feeling the pressure more than the aged care sector, but Mr Pullen says Shepparton Retirement Villages is in a strong and well-prepared position.

“It’s a credit to former CEO Kerri Rivett and her staff that Shepparton Villages has been able to care for residents and staff during these difficult times. There’s no better time to acknowledge and thank the nursing and care staff for all that they do. I include all staff in that as every aspect of what Shepparton Villages staff do – from administration to maintenance, lifestyle to hotel service, and nursing to personal care work – it is all part of the care provided to residents,” Mr Pullen said

Mr Pullen stepped into the Acting CEO role this week following Ms Rivett’s departure to take on the CEO role at Freemasons Victoria.

Mr Pullen is a highly experienced health and aged care industry CEO, having been former CEO of Goulburn Valley Health, Northern Health and Villa Maria Catholic Homes.

Shepparton Villages is currently advertising for a new CEO.