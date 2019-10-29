13, the musical

Acting and singing are a passion developed at an early age. In anticipation of the future Shepparton super school, students from McGuire College, Mooroopna Secondary College, Shepparton High School and Wanganui Park Secondary College are now working together to put together the former off-Broadway production, ‘13’.

‘13’ is a musical that gives the students a chance to air their talents. Since it is about 13 year olds, students from year seven at the four schools enthusiastically auditioned for the performance

According to production manager, Lenore Davison, “ When the enthusiastic students from each school answered that call, our cast was complete! I have been thrilled with the energy and enthusiasm each school has brought to our rehearsals. We’ve also celebrated a good deal of thirteenth birthdays throughout the rehearsal stages, which has added to the fun!”

There are two shows only at Riverlinks Westside, Mooroopna, Thursday 31 October at 7.30pm and Friday 1 November at 7.30pm.

Be sure not to miss out. All tickets through Riverlinks box office or online at http://riverlinksvenues.com.au/