Sunday, April 15, 2018
$1,360 for children’s hospital

David Lee April 13, 2018
ASSISTING CHILDREN IN NEED… From left (back), Jeremy Messina, Glen Gamble, Trevor McKenzie, Vic Bovalino, Duncan Rees, Jarrod Hall, Tim Sali, Phil Barca, Jeg Clark and Brad Woolstencroft. (Middle), Cameron Barri, Julius Bonadiesi, Mark Zito, Phil Darlow, Laura Godden and Pete Vandergulik. (Front), Scott Butler, Ryder Darlow, Alex Barca and Mitch Darlow from Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Kialla. Photo: Supplied.

FOR the second consecutive year, Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Kialla have helped to raise funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH), with $1,360 for the Good Friday Appeal.

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu head instructor, Scott Butler said, “My motivating factor is that our little girl was admitted to the RCH 18 months ago with Encephalitis on the brain. She was in intensive care for two weeks and at the RCH for five weeks in total.

“We got to know a bit about the RCH staff and how they rely on donations.

“We have a seminar held every God Friday morning where any funds through seminar participation fee Gracie Jiu-Jitsu matches it dollar for dollar.”