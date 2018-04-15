$1,360 for children’s hospital David Lee

FOR the second consecutive year, Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Kialla have helped to raise funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH), with $1,360 for the Good Friday Appeal.

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu head instructor, Scott Butler said, “My motivating factor is that our little girl was admitted to the RCH 18 months ago with Encephalitis on the brain. She was in intensive care for two weeks and at the RCH for five weeks in total.

“We got to know a bit about the RCH staff and how they rely on donations.

“We have a seminar held every God Friday morning where any funds through seminar participation fee Gracie Jiu-Jitsu matches it dollar for dollar.”