140 years of nurturing communities Editor

THE meaning behind Berry Street’s slogan of ‘We’re For Childhood’ couldn’t be a more accurate representation of what the organisation has achieved over the last 140 years across Victoria, and even more so for what it has achieved for the Greater Shepparton community over almost 20 years.

The Berry Street family have worked tirelessly for the benefit of others and what they have done is definitely worth celebrating.

Over the years, Berry Street has been helping the community through various programs, some of which have been available from the organisation’s conception and some newly introduced models, but all have one goal; to see the people who make up the community thrive, succeed and contribute positively.

Berry Street Hume regional director, Patrice Jackson said, “It is so exciting to be part of an organisation that has such a wonderful, rich history, yet is able to adapt to contemporary welfare issues and community needs.

“Berry Street believes all children should have a good childhood, growing up feeling safe, nurtured and with hope for the future.

“Berry Street has been an important part of the Goulburn Valley since 1998. It has been my privilege to be part of Berry Street for almost that entire time.

“During the last two decades, Berry Street has grown and developed in so many wonderful ways.

“The highlights for me were the establishment of the Berry Street School campus in Shepparton, the delivery of Kinship Care support and services to grandparents and other family members caring for vulnerable children and, of course, the opening of our Education First Youth Foyer.

“In the local area, Berry Street employs more than 100 dedicated and skilled staff. We have more than 50 committed, passionate foster carers (but could definitely do with some more!!) and we have the support of some wonderful volunteers and mentors. Together, we exist to protect and care for children, and to strengthen families.”

In celebration of Berry Street’s 140 years, they have released a book ‘Berry Street 140 Years: Restoring Trust and Hope,’ which can be read online at www.berrystreet.org.au

The programs making a difference:

Providing safe homes:

Out of Home Care (Foster Care) and Kinship Care

Residential Care

Lead Tenant Program

Leaving Care Program

Healing Childhood Trauma:

Take Two Intensive Therapeutic Program

Intensive Case Management Program

Helping Children Learn:

Berry Street School Shepparton Campus

Education First Youth Foyer

Mentoring Program

L2P Learner Driver Program

Navigator Program

Reconnect Program

Registered Training Oganisation

Building Stronger Families:

Children’s Contact Service

Cooperative Parenting Program

Kids Turn Around Program

Saver Plus

SEE THE FULL FEATURE HERE