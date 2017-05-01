$15,000 left to win David Lee

Hurry, only five days left to enter

THERE are just five days left for you to go in the draw for a chance to win a share in the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway, with prizes to the value of $15,000 still left to be won.

Our first week five winner drawn last week was Terri-Lea Anderson from Finley, who spent $118.50 at Big W.

Leigh Voogd from Mooroopna was drawn as the lucky second, week five winner, after spending just $22.95 at Howards Storage World at Riverside Plaza.

Tim and Lily MacLaughlin were drawn as the third, week five winners, after spending $39.94 at Spotlight.

Each of our lucky week five winners will receive a $1,000 GMCU debit card to spend at any of the participating businesses in the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.

Congratulations to all of this week’s lucky winners and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided. You can enter as many times as you like and good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser.