$16.8M upgrade for Rodney Park David Lee

RODNEY Park Residential Care Facility in Mooroopna is set to get a $16.8M redevelopment, with works set to commence from October this year.

The redevelopment will see the refurbishment of Grevillea Lodge and Boronia House and a complete rebuild and extension of Waratah Lodge.

Rodney Park residents will be relocated temporarily to the new Tarcoola building, and the old Hakea Lodge building once works commence in Mooroopna.

Shepparton Villages CEO, Kerri Rivett said, “Like any home, an aged care facility requires upkeep and renovation if it is to provide an environment that is comfortable, welcoming and safe. At Rodney Park this means we need to undertake major renovations to Grevillea, Boronia and Waratah.

“This redevelopment will provide the residents of Mooroopna with a modern aged care facility that will meet the needs of the frail aged today but most importantly into the future.”

The Board of Management approved the works last year, plans were approved by council prior to Christmas and detailed design will commence in February.

“We aim to ensure that the new Rodney Park will provide a setting comparable to the beautiful new development at Tarcoola,” Ms Rivett said.

Shepparton Villages Board president, Merushe Asim said Rodney Park will be an exciting project that will be completed in 2020.

“As you can imagine, any redevelopment of existing facilities requires a lot of forethought, logistical planning and discussion with residents, their families and staff which began with meetings and information sessions at the end of 2017. Kerri and her team will continue to update all those involved as we progress,” Ms Asim said.

“We are committed to ensuring the aged in our region are cared for in homes that reflect their expectations and those of their families and our community,” Ms Rivet said.