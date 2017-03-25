$1B Shepparton building boom David Lee

Commercial construction big across the city

THE skyline and streetscape of Shepparton has been transforming over the last 12 months, with more than $1.37B worth of commercial projects taking shape right across the city.

From north to south, east to west there are many buildings currently being constructed or have just finished being constructed that will provide some new options for locals or are becoming the new home for some current local businesses.

The most obvious of projects would have to be the Shepparton Law Courts Precinct, which is going up at a rapid rate. The precinct comes at a cost of $73M and is set to be completed later this year.

The relocation of Bunnings Warehouse to a purpose built premises is also another of the larger projects taking shape on Benalla Road. The new Bunnings building comes at a cost of $53M and is set to open its doors mid this year.

The Quality Hotel Parklake is also currently undergoing an estimated $5M facelift, which is estimated to be completed in June and will see 32 new accommodation rooms opened, bringing the overall capacity to 101 rooms and making it the largest full service hotel in regional Victoria. The Parklake’s re-development also included the construction of a gymnasium as well as an indoor pool with a spa and sauna.

The new $800,000 Byers Electrical building that is almost complete on Benalla Road is certainly a sight to see and has been constructed because the business outgrew their previous premises in Annerley Avenue and will house a showroom, meeting rooms, large storage shed out the back and offices to house the business’ staff members.

After noticing a boost in those requiring its services and outgrowing the current location, Shepparton Myotherapy made the decision to rent out a new purpose built premises that has just finished being constructed on the corner of Nixon Street and Corio Street.

Goulburn Valley Dental Group is close to completing a new $3M purpose built premises, right next door to their old building on Nixon Street due to the business wanting to improve its service, an increase from six to 20 staff over the years and requiring a larger working space for its administrators. The new building includes a brand new conference room, an increase from a six chair dental surgery to a 10 chair surgery and has state-of-the-art inclusions to keep up with advances in technology.

Beginning six months ago, a $1.2M APCO car wash was constructed with two automatic Mr Magic Storm model wash bays. The decision was made to build the car wash due to the service station being well supported by the community.

A new Chemist Warehouse is also currently under construction in Shepparton’s North, which, once completed, will mean that there will be a Chemist Warehouse in north, south and central Shepparton.

With the removal of the Shell Service Station/Coles Express at Victoria Park Lake looming, a new Coles Express service station is currently being constructed at Riverside Plaza, which is scheduled to open in May.

With a $1.5M build starting four and half months ago, Riverview Dental’s new state-of-the-art building on Welsford Street is set to open on Monday and replaces the business’ previous building in the same location, which has been in the Shepparton community for 43 years.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “The amount of development being undertaken demonstrates investor confidence in the region, there’s a real positive vibe in the business community.

“With several existing Shepparton businesses making the decision to expand their offerings, coupled with new investment, it’s a sign of a healthy local economy.

“Instilling confidence is what the Greater Shepparton Great Things Happen Here campaign is all about, and the message that Greater Shepparton is open for businesses and is a competitive place to start or grow your business is obviously cutting through.”