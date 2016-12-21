$1M boost to region David Lee

Volleyball World Tour for Shepparton

VOLLEYBALL players from across the globe are set to descend on Shepparton in March next year, when the Federation Internationale De Volleyball (FIVB) World Tour comes to town.

Being the first time being run in Australia since March 2008, the world-class event will run from March 3 to 5 next year, and again in 2018 in the lead-up to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Bringing with it an estimated economic boost of more than $1M thanks to the 3,000 spectators per day, the event will see two temporary purpose-built courts and a warm-up court constructed, 700 tonnes of sand trucked in and a 600-seat grandstand erected at the Victoria Park Lake precinct, coming at a cost of $20,000.

Shepparton Show Me chairman, Simon Quattrocchi said, “We are proud to able to support this iconic opportunity which will bring a much needed stimulus to the local business community, helping create more jobs for locals and keeping the economy strong.”

Minister for Sport, John Eren said the Victorian Government was pleased to secure the event for Shepparton.

“Having international beach volleyball stars competing in Shepparton is sure to inspire local youngsters to follow in their footsteps and embrace healthier and active lifestyles.

“This won’t just be a great sporting spectacle for locals to enjoy, it will be a big boost to the local economy as businesses around the region welcome new opportunities thanks to more visitors.

“There are some of the reasons we are proud to be supporting the event through our Significant Sporting Events Program,” Minister Eren said.

Australian beach Volleyroo player, Joshua Court said having the chance to play in a world-class tournament in his own backyard was an incredible opportunity.

“Because of Australia’s isolation we have to spend much of the year travelling around the globe if we want to compete with the best.

“To have the best actually coming to us, and to have the opportunity to take our sport to a new part of Australia, is great for our sport.

“I personally can’t wait to get to Shepparton next year. We all know how passionate the city is about sport, and we know they will host a first-class event,” Court said.