$2.4M asbestos clean-up at Tatura Primary School David Lee

THE Tatura Primary School is set to receive $2.4M in funding as part of the Labor Government’s program to remove asbestos from old school buildings and replace them with brand new buildings.

Students in Tatura will soon get a brand new modular school building thanks to an innovative new school building program.

As part of the Asbestos Removal Program, poor condition buildings containing asbestos will be demolished and replaced with permanent modular buildings. This will reduce planning and building times, and mean less disruption to students, staff and teaching programs.

The architecturally-designed permanent modular buildings offer a fast and efficient solution for schools needing to replace older buildings containing asbestos.

Tatura Primary School will work with the Victorian School Building Authority over coming weeks to ensure a smooth delivery of this major upgrade. These new buildings are built off-site and delivered to schools so teaching is not interrupted and on-site safety risks are reduced.

Tatura Primary School principal, Susanne Gill said, “The Tatura Primary School community is thrilled to be part of this program.

“The replacement of facilities with new permanent modular buildings is an investment in the future of our children and their education.

“To ensure that we make the best use of this opportunity I look forward to working with the Victorian School Building Authority over coming weeks to plan for the state-of-the-art development where 21st century teaching and learning will be our focus.

“This announcement will offer opportunities that we haven’t even thought of yet!”