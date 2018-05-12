$2,000 donation offers others hope David Lee

CONTINUING their support of the Horses for Hope program, members of the Mooroopna Kiwanis Club have recently donated $2,000 to the program.

The donated funds provided by the Mooroopna Kiwanis Club will help to subsidise the cost of the program for people who are unable to access funding opportunities or who can’t afford the program.

Horses for Hope has been operating in the Shepparton area since 2003 and is best known for the work it does as a successful and engaging equine therapy practise where participants are guided in helping with the rehabilitation of troubled horses.

Horses for Hope team leader and councillor, Colin Emonson said, “We do this because there are a lot of people out there who desperately need counselling support but who can’t cope with other talking therapies.”