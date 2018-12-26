$20,000 for children’s ward

PAUL Archer from Natrad has been working hard collecting batteries and scrapping them over the past six months to help raise $24,640.91 that he donated to GV Health last week.

Paul said, “We are looking at setting up another dedicated charity for the hospital. These funds will be split to go toward helping the children’s ward. 20 percent will go toward buying toys and other items for the children to keep them entertained.

“A bored kid is a sick kid. The other 80 percent will go toward anything else the children’s ward needs like machines and beds.”