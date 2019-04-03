$208M bypass commitment a big win for Shepparton

FOR over 20 years the Shepparton Bypass project has been persistently pushed by local parliamentary members, as well as council, advocacy and community groups, transport industry members and the wider community. On Monday, their efforts were realised when the Federal Government announced it would commit to providing $208M in funding towards stage one of the project.

The first stage of the project will see a 10km single lane road starting at the Midland Highway in Mooroopna, with a second river crossing being built that will exit onto Wanganui Road.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “The Shepparton Bypass will improve local business by helping our transport companies move product as quickly as possible and provide another crossing from Mooroopna to Shepparton taking pressure off the Peter Ross-Edwards Causeway and Watt Road.

“The project has been split into five stages and will take many years, but funding such as this from the Federal Government allows us to stay on track.”

Committee for Greater Shepparton CEO, Sam Birrell said, “This is a fantastic funding announcement for a project that has been long awaited by the people of Greater Shepparton. We congratulate Damian Drum in being able to secure such a commitment for our region.”

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum said, “I am thrilled with this announcement, as delivering on the Shepparton Bypass was my number one goal during my first term in Parliament,” Mr Drum said.

“Safer roads are a top priority for many of the locals and small businesses I meet with regularly and I am excited to be part of the government which is delivering the safer country roads our region needs and deserves.

“I am pleased my lobbying efforts have allowed such a significant project to progress.”

Goulburn Valley Highway Shepparton Bypass Action Group chairman, Peter Johnson said, “To have a financial commitment of this magnitude to the project is magnificent, and the best news we could have hoped for.”