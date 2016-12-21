25 years volunteering celebrated David Lee

THESE days, it’s an astounding feat to be employed in the once place for over 20 years, but 85 year old local resident, Bill Brown has just reached the 25 year mark with the Shepparton Visitor Centre, and the best part, he has been working as a volunteer.

But, it hasn’t just been the 10,000 hours he’s put into the centre over the years, Bill has been a pillar of the community, volunteering his time over the years with the Australian Botanic Gardens Shepparton, Mooroopna Football Club and the Vietnam Veterans Association to name a few.

Bill said, “There are many reasons why I volunteer. But it all started for me when I retired. You get into the routine of going to work and it becomes a big part of your life because you get conditioned to have a role.

“With the Visitor Centre, I needed to get my head around retirement, and thought I would give it a go for 12 months, but I woke up the other day and thought to myself, gee that’s been a long 12 months.

“It’s rewarding being able to give back to the community and there is nothing like the camaraderie of working with other volunteers. I thoroughly enjoy it.”

Greater Shepparton City Council tourism coordinator, Maree Glasson said, “Volunteers are vital to the Shepparton Visitor Centre. They provide that extra level of service and have the time to really engage with our visitors.

“They also have a breadth of community involvement, which allows them to pass on the knowledge of the city that they have gained over the years and to show people what it is that makes our city tick.”