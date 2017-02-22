29 join the Fairley Leadership ranks David Lee

TWENTY-NINE residents of the Murray Goulburn catchment have taken up the exciting challenge of this year’s Fairley Leadership Program, and will join 525 past graduates of the program who are contributing positively to the Goulburn Murray Region.

The program, which is in its 21st year will this year include an opening and closing retreat, fifteen regional issue themed seminar days and study tours to Canberra and Melbourne, where the new cohort will experience a wide range of speakers that will inspire and challenge the group.

Fairley Leadership Program program facilitator, Anthony Brophy said, “Those accepted into this year’s program bring with them rich community leadership experiences and diversity and a willingness to explore new and develop their own personal leadership style.

“For over twenty years the Fairley Leadership Program has been developing community leaders to be catalysts for positive change in the region. This year we have 29 participants, the most accepted into the program in 14 years.

“It (the Fairley Leadership Program) is a marvellous opportunity to listen to and engage with the people who have shaped our community and who are certainly profound in their different styles of leadership.”