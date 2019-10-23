29th annual woodworking show

On Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October, the GV Woodworkers are holding their new and revitalised annual Woodworking Show at the McIntosh Centre. There will be around 40 stands of woodworkers from intra and inter-state giving demonstrations of their craft and sales of associated hardware by the trade.

Back in 1984, a group of like-minded folk formed what is now the GV Woodworkers club. People with an interest in woodcrafts meet and prepare both recycled and freshly milled timber into a multitude of articles including household items, toys and furniture.

At the show there will be an array of handmade articles on display making it an ideal opportunity to purchase some environmentally friendly pieces. There will also be a raffle of eight items of incredible wooden furniture and gifts that members have lovingly crafted.

GV Woodworkers are a club of enthusiastic men and women, so if you have any interest in constructing wooden items as a pastime, this would be a good time to sign up as a member.