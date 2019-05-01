$2M election promise to boost disability services

CONNECTGV would get its desired funding for a building redevelopment if the Liberal and Nationals Government is re-elected, which is promising to provide $2M for the new building in Shepparton.

The new premises, that will be located across the road from the current Bowenhall Street location, will be a state-of-the-art purpose built facility for ConnectGV’s day options operations.

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum said, “ConnectGV has a strong track record over the past 65 years of delivering support and services for people in the Goulburn Valley with disabilities and for their families.

“The current building used by ConnectGV to provide their day options service is 64 years old and is no longer fit for purpose. The new building will assist ConnectGV to provide an even better service to even more clients in the Goulburn Valley.

“Only the Liberals and Nationals have a proven track record when it comes to managing the budget.

“We know how important investments like these are in our regions because strong regions mean a strong Australia.”

Mr Drum said this year’s Federal Budget is ensuring that regional Australia continues to grow, create jobs and invest in our local communities.

“The surplus guarantees funding for the essential services that you and your family need and rely on,” Mr Drum said.

“This includes record funding for schools, hospitals, medicines and roads.”

The new building has been fully budgeted for.