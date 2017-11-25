3 Peaks third win David Lee

LOCAL racing enthusiasts, Robin Knaggs and Bill Parsons took to the rally track around the hills of Bright recently, taking out first place in the 3 Peaks Rally for the third consecutive year.

The three day motoring event saw the local duo come out on top, beating 31 entrants with their outright points adding to 1,148 in their Nissan GTR R35.

Robin and Bill said, “We have been racing together in motoring events since 1996 including the Dutton Rally, Clipsal 500, Grand Prix and Indie Car Rally.

“We enjoy the camaraderie and enjoy racing.

“We’re happy with the result. I think it came down to experience and the fact we got lucky. There’s a lot of navigation, which can be tedious.

“There was a fair bit of competition, but you just see how you go at the end of the day.

“Our next race will be the Adelaide Clipsal at the end of February next year.”