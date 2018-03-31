30 locals honoured to become Australian citizens David Lee

JELIN Jose, Aibel Joseph, 3, and Nisha Jose we among 30 people from countries across the world to be sworn in as Australian citizens during the Greater Shepparton Citizenship Ceremony last week.

Having lived in Australia for eight years and moving to Shepparton in 2016, Jelin, Aibel and Nisha were pleased to officially become Australian citizens.

“We feel really proud and it is good to be a part of this community,” Jelin and Nisha said.

“It is so important for human rights.

“It’s a great honour for us to be part of this society.”

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “The citizenship ceremony is always a wonderful event.

“I am honoured and enjoyed to have been able to present each of them with their certificates. It is great to be part of such a special occasion for them.

“They were all proud to attend.

“I would like to congratulate all of our new Australian citizens.”