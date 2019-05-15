30 years boosting tourism

SATURDAY marked a very special time in the region’s increasing visitor success, with the Greater Shepparton Visitor Centre celebrating 30 years of service to tourists and the wider community.

The day recognised the extraordinary contributions of the volunteers and local businesses and industries that support tourism in Greater Shepparton. In the last year alone, the visitor centre has helped some of the 11,176 visitors to the region find great things to do in Greater Shepparton.

The achievements of the visitor centre have also been recognised across the state by earning a number of awards such as the first ever Victorian Tourism Award in 2003 for Volunteer Team of the Year. In 2017 the centre took gold in the RACV Victorian Tourism Awards following that up with silver in 2018.