30,000 meals for those in need

EVERY year the Rotary Club of Tatura raises funds to contribute to various causes within the local community and abroad.

The club’s 30 members met recently to discuss the relevant causes and charities in need of support and this year, Shepparton Foodshare was elected to be the fund’s recipient.

A grateful recipient, Shepparton Foodshare chair, Rod Schubert, said,“Foodshare receives no recurrent funding and with food insecurity continuing to rise, our own fundraising efforts and the support of the community are now more important than ever.”

The annual Foodbank Australia Hunger Report (2018) provides an overview of the issue of food insecurity in Australia, stating that 4 million people, or 18% of the population have experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months.

The research also indicates that Australians living in regional areas, such as the Goulburn Valley, are 33% more likely, than those living in cities, to have experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months.

These numbers are supported by one such Foodshare registered agency, which indicated that in the first four months of 2018 the number of people accessing their service more than doubled.

Club treasurer, Lou Worm added, “The club is acutely aware of the problem of food insecurity and of the valuable role that Foodshare plays, not only in food rescue and feeding those in necessitous circumstances, but also the environmental impact the service has; by redirecting more than 300,000 kilograms of food each year that was destined for landfill.”

Rod said, “It is largely due to our 20 volunteers and efficient use of resources, that it costs Foodshare just 10 cents to provide one meal, therefore every $1 donated equates to around 10 meals.”

Thus making the Rotary club’s donation particularly significant, as their $3,000 contribution will effectively provide the equivalent of more than 30,000 meals to those in need.

Foodshare now has 94 agencies registered to collect and distribute food to those who need it most, up five from 89 last year.

If you would like to support Shepparton Foodshare, a tax deductible donation can be made online at www.sheppartonfoodshare.org.au. Alternatively attend ‘Make A Meal Of June’, the annual fundraising dinner on Wednesday, June 5, at The Woolshed @ Emerald Bank. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at www.makeamealofjune2019.eventbrite.com.au

For more information please contact Shepparton Foodshare Chair, Rod Schubert on 0419 924 610.

Pictured is Rotary Club of Tatura Treasurer, Lou Worm presenting the $3,000 cheque to Shepparton Foodshare Chair, Rod Schubert.