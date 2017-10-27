$30,000 of fundraising efforts Nicole Zurcas

WITH 30 years of racing and fundraising efforts behind it, the Shepparton Triathlon Club (STC) has given back to the community by donating $30,000 to GV Health and Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad.

Through discussion with GV Health it was decided that $20,000 was to be donated to the Emergency Department. Buying two new beds, costing more than $11,000 each due to the intricate design and mechanics.

Nurse unit manager, Penny Whelan said. “The two beds will be a larger size which will help more patients to feel comfortable.”

STC president, Trent Hadfield said, “It’s important for us to give back in a way which will benefit the whole community. GV Health has always been with us, seed funding our first marathon and suppling volunteers to run medical tents at all our events. It is important for us to help support all they do for the community.”

The remaining $10,000 will be donated to Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad, who have assisted STC for 18 years. The money will be a start up to purchasing a new rescue boat, which complies with the new Australian Marine Time Association commercial standards, costing upwards of $35,000.