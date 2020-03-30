$30,000 Shoppers’ Competition draws’ delayed

Despite a great response to the 2020 GMCU Giveaway so far, we have decided to put the weekly draws of the Giveaway Competition on hold until further notice.

Shoppers can continue to enter at the 150 or so businesses participating, however a draw won’t take place this week and until further notice due to COVID-19.

The shoppers’ competition in its 17th year and has been a huge success over the years and will continue to be when business resumes in a normal way.

It is very important to note, that the many 1000s of entries received so far will be held to go into the three fabulous remaining draws as well as the grand draw of $5000 from the GMCU and $5000 holiday compliments of Lyn McNaught Travel.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

We very much look forward to bringing you the remaining incredible $25,000 in prizes when business is back to normal.