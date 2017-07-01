$30M IGA complex go ahead David Lee

Excitement builds as site works begin

WORKS have begun for a 14,000sqm major new, $30M development of the Fairleys SUPA IGA site, after developers got the go ahead from the Greater Shepparton City Council.

With levelling works beginning on Friday in preparation for the laying of foundations, the complex, which will be aptly named Shepparton North Village, is expected to take two years to complete and will be the second major renovation the site has undergone since the independent supermarket opened its doors at the location in 1978.

Developers 18 Pty Ltd is expected to start construction of the building in the coming months, which when completed, stage one will offer 8,000sqm of retail space and stage two will accompany another major supermarket and speciality shops, taking the total retail space to 14,000sqm.

Fairleys SUPA IGA store manager, Craig Bramley said, “We’re all very excited to see preliminary works for the development begin.

“As we have said all along there is only one spot that a north Shepparton neighbourhood shopping centre should be built and that is right here on this site.

“The ultimate plans seek to locate two supermarkets on-site, a host of speciality shops and community facility in a sub regional centre for north Shepparton.

“We already are a ‘hub’ of activity with our store providing a full blown food service/supermarket with a café and Tattslotto agency.

“We have an APCO Service Station and BP on our doorstep while all the International Fast food chains are all within a few meters from each other on Hawkins Street. The Chemist Warehouse is due to open next to APCO supported by another four or five speciality retail outlets, which are due to open later this year. Across the road we have a sports precinct, which has over 500,000 visitors each year.

“So why we are even talking about another shopping centre 400 meters up the road defies logic.”