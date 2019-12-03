$34,000 to support Shepparton Foodshare

Shepparton Foodshare has received a very generous cash donation of $34,291.28 from Burke Britton Financial Partners. Burke Britton were approached to nominate their chosen charities to receive the annual donation offered so they asked their clients to put forward suggestions for worthy charities.

Client and past Foodshare Co-ordinator, Ron Nicholls put Shepparton Foodshare forward and other clients nominated Foodshare to receive the sizeable portion of the total donation.

Rod Schubert, Shepparton Foodshare Chair said, “we were both surprised and thrilled to receive the news of this significant donation that will cover around a quarter of our annual operating costs.”

Shepparton Foodshare rescues and receives donations of food to redistribute to those in ‘necessitous circumstances’ in the Goulburn Valley.

Since established in 2012, Shepparton Foodshare has distributed more than 2.4 million kilos of food to people in need. To deliver this service, Foodshare partners with supermarkets, business and other food rescue agencies. Food is stored according to regulation guidelines to extend the shelf life of the donated/rescued food to then provide nutritious meals and prevent edible food entering the waste stream.

For more information regarding Shepparton Foodshare, or to find out how you can support this critical local service please call 0432 517 329 or to donate please visit the website sheppartonfoodshare.org.au