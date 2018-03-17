35 new nurse grads start at GV Health David Lee

THIRTY-FIVE nurse graduates from across Australia started their first day on the job at Shepparton’s GV Health on Tuesday.

While the bulk of the graduates are locals from the Shepparton district area, there are a number from Melbourne, Mildura, Bendigo, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

GV Health Clinical Nurse graduate coordinator, Sophie Summers said the nurse graduate program provides a supportive environment helping the learner make the transition from student to professional.

“GV Health’s graduate nurse/midwifery program offers a range of experiences and opportunities allowing graduate nurses to consolidate their skills and knowledge while being encouraged into self-directed learning,” Ms Summers said.

“This year’s intake of graduates are an exceptionally diverse in terms of their backgrounds, cultures and genders.

“We have someone from Townsville who was born in South Africa, moved to Queensland and recently located to Melbourne and who has now chosen to come to GV Health in Shepparton.

“We also have a former firefighter who decided to change career paths and other nurses who are choosing to upskill here at GV Health.

“We really do run a very comprehensive and successful program here at GV Health, which really ensures the graduates are ready to hit the ground running,” Ms Summers said.