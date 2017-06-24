$3M upgrade all smiles David Lee

IN A first for Shepparton, Goulburn Valley Dental Group’s new $3M purpose built premises on Nixon Street will boast a two bedroom accommodation unit on the second storey to allow for visiting specialists to stay overnight.

Located next door to their previous premises, the new, state-of-the-art Goulburn Valley Dental is now open.

The facility includes a brand new conference room fitted with virtual connectivity capabilities for in-house professional development and education, which will also be rented out to those requiring a 24 seat boardroom style space, a 50 seat theatre style space or 36 seat classroom style space.

The facility has grown from a six chair dental surgery to a 10 chair surgery and has state-of-the-art inclusions to keep up with advancements in technology such as a large sterilisation area, in-house x-ray and laboratory facilities.

After taking over the clinic in 2006, Dr Sath Saranathan BDSc (Melb) has helped the facility grow, extending from two surgeries to five in 2007 and then boosting that again to six surgeries in 2009.

Sath said, “Since taking over it has been 11 years and we now have 10 surgeries. It shows that we’re facilitating the growing need of the community.

“We have gone from a 300sq metre facility to an 1,100sq metre facility across two floors, which we are all very excited about.

“The extra space will help cater to the increasing needs of the community and will provide more room for our team of 24 staff, which includes six dentists and a hygienist therapist.

“We are proud to have our own in-house hygienist, who not only offers services within the facility, but also visits schools around the region to educate students on healthy eating, drinking and oral disease prevention through the Goulburn Valley Healthy Smiles program. This program is being very well received by the community.

“We were looking at expanding our services and this new premises will allow us to do that. It will help to reduce waiting times for those who may have previously had to wait days if not weeks in emergency situations.”