$4,000 donated to help palliative care David Lee

THE GV Health/West Hume Palliative Care Unit is about to get new furniture and a colourful lift added to the walls after the Kensington Gardens Craft Group donated $4,000 to the unit last week.

The group handcrafted items and sold them over a six month period to help raise the funds.

The funds are set to go towards purchasing artwork to hang on the walls to help make the rooms more calming, homely and comfortable, as well as getting some music for each of the rooms, installing additional shelving so as people can bring in the photos and personal items from home and purchasing additional chairs to make the rooms more comfortable for visiting families.

West Hume Palliative Care clinical nurse consultant, Annette Cudmore and Dr Siva Subramaniam said, “We were honoured that palliative care was acknowledged as worthy of getting some of their funding. We have six in-patient palliative care beds so this funding is going to be a big help in making the rooms more comfortable for our patients and their families.

“For us it’s about building relationships with others in our community.

“We were very excited. We hope into the future to develop our relationship with the craft group.”

Kensington Gardens Craft Group member, Wendy Young said, “We chose palliative care because we wanted the funds to assist local people.

“With the funds that we raise, we try to ensure that they stay in Shepparton and that they are used for a service that helps the age bracket that affects the village.

“We all love doing all of the little things that we do and it is humbling for us all to know that the funds we raise go back into the local community.”