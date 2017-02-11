$40M economic stimulation Nicholise Garner

THE Greater Shepparton City Council 2017 Tourism and Major Events Calendar has just been launched and is set to generate over $40M in economic stimulation to businesses and industry in the region

The major events calendar offers a great balance of events throughout 2017 over a broad cross-section of categories including arts and culture, food and wine, business, motoring and sporting events, reflecting our region’s strengths, community interests and celebrating the great lifestyle our region offers.

Already over 13 new visitation events have been secured to the region for 2017. Greater Shepparton City Council Director Infrastructure, Johann Rajaratnam said “Some of the new events include the World Tour Beach Volleyball which will take place on a temporary purpose built stadium at the Victoria Park Lake. The event will see teams from 32 countries visit the region which is fantastic to promote Shepparton on the world stage.

“Other major visitation events secured include the Shepparton Shake-Out 1950s Lifestyle Festival and the BMX Australia National Series both on last weekend; Basketball Victoria’s Country under 16 and under 18 Championships, Nitro Circus Live, the Victorian Softball Masters Championships and the week-long Pizzey National Tennis Cup.”

Greater Shepparton City Council manager economic development, Geraldine Christou said, “This has been a massive team effort. The events calendar provides significant economic stimulus to the region and is a great partnership between council, business, community and accommodation providers. The team feels a sense of pride and achievement especially when we see that accommodation has been booked out night after night with new visitors and increased length of stays as a direct result of the hard work the economic development department puts in to attracting new and returning events.The community plays a major role in welcoming visitors who return again and again to our region after experiencing the special Shepparton hospitality.”

The Tourism and Major Events team have achieved a great outcome for Shepparton, not only this year but into the future as the region earns and develops a reputation for hosting high level events, securing its place as a hub of arts and culture, food and sport. The knock on affect will benefit the greater community socially and financially with employment, economic growth and social and educational opportunities.

For more information on events in Greater Shepparton visit www.greatershepparton.com.au