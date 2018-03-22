4,500km cross-country journey for bowel cancer David Lee

RUNNING 789km over 25 days is in itself an impressive feat and while that is what Jenna Brook from Queensland had completed when she ran through Shepparton last week, it is only a small part of her 4,500km journey as part of her Running for Bums mission, which she is doing to raise funding and awareness for bowel cancer.

Starting her run in Tasmania, Jenna will average over 40km per day, and will run in excess of 100 marathons and burn through 10 pairs of shoes, during her epic adventure that will finish up in mid-June at the tip of Cape York.

With her grandfather having survived bowel cancer late in his life and her father subsequently screening from a young age, Jenna began screening in her 20s and has significantly reduced her own risk of developing bowel cancer by having numerous abnormalities removed.

Jenna had eight bowel polyps removed when she was 25, at 27 she had another three removed. In early December 2017, at 30 years old and while training for her Running for Bums challenge, Jenna had three more polyps removed.

Jenna said, “While the task of running a majority of the distance is daunting, it is also awfully exciting to see what my body is capable of.

“The running side of the mission came about because of my zest for adventure and I chose to do it for Bowel Cancer Australia because I thought it was a quirky way to get the message out there and start the conversation.

“Bowel Cancer is Australia’s second biggest cancer killer claiming 80 lives every week. 90 percent of bowel cancers cases can be successfully treated if they are caught early yet only 40 percent are caught early enough.

“It’s not ok that we are losing so many people every day to a cancer that is so preventable, treatable and beatable when it’s caught early.

“So far I have raised close to $15,000, which is so great.”

To donate, visit runningforbums.com.au