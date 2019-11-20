50 years of beautiful jewellery

There are few local businesses fortunate enough to have been part of the Goulburn Valley since 1969.

Purdeys Jewellers opened its doors for the first time 50 years ago at 244 Wyndham Street, Shepparton and still operates from the same address today.

A family business that has seen three generations at the helm – Frank and Mary Purdey, Stewart and Pam Lynas, and today Jo and Michael Kearney.

Jo says, “Like mum and dad – Michael and I were able to work along side and learn from the previous generation, and without that experience, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Frank, a respected watchmaker, who served in the Second World War repairing fighter aircraft instruments on the jungle airstrips of PNG, and his son-in-law Stewart, a qualified gemologist and valuer – built the business on integrity and trust.

Michael – an internationally qualified diamond grader and jewellery designer – says those values have remained front and centre throughout the years, helping Purdeys build a reputation second to none.

“Many in the local community know our story well – hundreds of regular customers, and their families, have been there with Purdeys for half a century – wearing our jewellery with love and pride,” said Michael.

“Whether it’s restoration or designing and manufacturing unique engagement rings – the greatest thrill for us is our role in creating jewellery that will be with generations to come.

“In a small way – we are very lucky to play a part in our customers stories,” said Jo.

Michael and Jo wish to thank Purdeys’ loyal clientele and wonderful employees for 50 fabulous years.