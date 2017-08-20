$50M upgrade for OilSeeds plant David Lee

GRAINCORP’S OilSeeds facility in Numurkah is set to undergo a $50M upgrade, which will see an additional 22 semi-trailer loads of canola seed processed through the plant each day and will double the plant’s processing power.

Expected to be completed next year, the upgrade will increase the capacity of the site from about 730 metric tonnes of processing per day to 1,000 metric tonnes, which is an increase by about 40 percent.

GrainCorp Numurkah plant manager and manufacturing general manager, Troy Knox said, “These works will ensure that our production is capable of keeping up with growing demand and to keep the plant cost effective.

“Part of the project is a new solvent extraction plant, which retrieves residual oil from canola seed, allowing for more economical use of the seed.

“We will also see the construction of a new administrative building as part of the works.

“We anticipate that the new project will see the creation of an additional 50 jobs when it hits peak construction, as well as further technical support staff required to be employed to ensure that plant operators have the knowledge and skills required to operate the latest technology in the plant.

“We are hoping to see the first phase of the project to be completed in October this year and the new solvent extraction plant completed by June 2018.”