$5M rehab Numurkah facility approved David Lee

VCAT has passed approval on a rehab facility, estimated to cost more than $5M, to be built in Numurkah, with Odyssey house now looking at securing funding to commence the build and operate the facility.

Odyssey House Victoria CEO and psychologist, Dr Stefan Gruenert said, “The 26.6ha site is in Brookfield, located at 104 Watters Road.

“We’d love in the next few months to get decisions out of the State Government and pending that we would put the build out for tender, and would be keen to get construction underway in the new year.

“It would be great to see those beds getting used by the end of next year.

“The planning permit requires that we commence construction in a couple of years.

“The government put up funding in the recent budget to purchased three lots of land for a facility like this, and we are hoping that we can secure funding through this option.

“This site has planning approval, which we hope will be more attractive to securing funding.

“At the moment people are struggling in getting into residential treatment. For many people who have tried other options that may not have worked for them this will provide them with perhaps a more suitable treatment option.

“This will also reduce waiting times and they won’t have to travel as far out of the area to access these kinds of services.

“The other benefit is that when they are transitioning back out into the community, staff at a facility like this, coupled with the assistance of other local services around the region, would make it more likely that anything learned in rehab is maintained.”