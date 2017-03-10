$6.9M GOTAFE funding to provide jobs boost David Lee

SHEPPARTON locals will have access to more opportunities to get the skills they need to get a job thanks to $6.9M in funding provided to GOTAFE from the Andrews Labor Government.

Minister for Training and Skills, Gayle Tierney visited the Shepparton campus last week to announce the funding from the ‘Stronger TAFE’ fund, part of Skills First, which will allow TAFEs to focus on training students.

The funding will make sure GOTAFE has the resources needed to address industry skill gaps, deliver new innovative training and will help grow enrolments at the institute.

The $6.9M will also help GOTAFE’s campuses in Wangaratta, Benalla and Seymour.

Shadow Minister for Training, Skills and Apprenticeships, Steph Ryan said, “This is no more than a cosmetic fix to paper over Daniel Andrew’s failure to fix TAFE.

“Student numbers have declined more than 45 percent since Labor came to government.

“This is nothing more than a cash grant to boost the short term liquidity of GOTAFE so they look like they are not in the red when the Auditor General assesses their finances.”