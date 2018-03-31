70 years living a full life together David Lee

LOCAL residents, Norm and Mavis Peace admit that the last 70 years of being married hasn’t all been easy but it has certainly been worth it, and say that the secret to so many years together is due to a lot of luck.

The Peace’s will celebrate their anniversary tomorrow and sat down with The Adviser to talk about their life together.

The two met at a Friday night dance in the Cohuna Soldiers Memorial Hall in 1946 and it took just one year before they got engaged and then they tied the knot in 1948.

Over the last 70 years they have raised their four children, Cheryl, Greg, Lindsay and John and have lived quite a full life.

When the to moved to the Goulburn Valley, they spent 30 years milking cows, before moving into their current residence in Shepparton’s north in 1979. They then decided to hit the road and spent three months travelling around Australia.

Norm and Mavis said, “We’ve been lucky and are both in fairly good health.

“We’ve had our arguments but everybody has their arguments.

“Our most treasured memory would have to be travelling over Australia together and meeting all the nice people along the way.

“You have to get to know one another and know how to communicate…what to say and not to say at times.”

The Adviser would like to congratulate Norm and Mavis on their special milestone and wish them a wonderful day.