700 open spaces in good hands David Lee

Creating a sense of place for the community

MOST people will often spend time in the region’s parks and reserves but perhaps might not take note of the incredible amount of work that council workers put into them to help shape and create a sense of place for the whole community to enjoy.

You might find it surprising to know that there are just five council staff that maintain garden beds across the municipality, and with in excess of 700 open spaces to be maintained, it’s easy to see the passion and dedication that goes into these wonderful community spaces.

As part of the 700 open spaces, there are 92 parks, 108 recreation reserves, 31 tree reserves and 5 river reserves that are cared for.

The seasonal plants that are used are sourced from a wide variety of growers and then recycled for events once removed from their location and replaced with the next seasonal greenery.

You might have seen one of council’s park services officers, Scott Saunders using his green thumb to bring life to areas across the region including the Queen’s Gardens, Helen Fairley Gardens and Monash Park, and for close to 10 years he has been helping the keep up of the region’s beautiful green spaces.

Scott said, “I like the work and the satisfaction that I get from seeing the end result.

“It wasn’t something that I realised I loved until my role started with council. I’ve got the best office in town.

“I enjoy helping to transform the gardens from being bare to what they become each time we put the annual vegetation in.

“It’s the best job I have ever had.”