$75M solar farm the way of the future for Wunghnu David Lee

ONE HUNDRED AND FORTY jobs are expected to be created across the region during the construction of a $75M Numurkah Solar Farm at Wunghnu, following Neoen Australia being awarded the tender for the project.

The farm, which is expected to generate 38MW of solar powered electricity for Victoria is expected to be completed in October next year.

Independent Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed said the solar farm represented growing confidence in the Goulburn Valley as an attractive location for significant financial investment and an ideal place for renewable energy projects.

“It’s pleasing to see private enterprise investing so heavily in the electorate.

“Shepparton District has so much to offer and this demonstrates real confidence in the region as an expanding hub of industry.

“The Shepparton region enjoys sunshine almost every day of the year so it makes sense to capitalise on this natural resource.

“It is an exciting time for renewable energy and a great time for us to be entering the market,” Ms Sheed said.