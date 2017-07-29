81 percent rise in flu cases David Lee

A VICTORIAN influenza report has shown that there has been an increase in notifications of laboratory confirmed influenza cases, with a rise by 81 percent of cases being reported when compared with statistics gathered at the same time last year.

A Federal Department of Health spokesperson said, “To date this year (up to June 23), a total of 17,978 notifications of laboratory confirmed influenza cases were reported nationally to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System.

“This is 46 percent higher than the number of notifications reported nationally for the same period in 2016.

“The increase in notifications reported year to date is due to an increase in notifications reported in the first two months of the year, along with an earlier season onset in some regions of Australia and an increase in doctors testing for influenza.

“Free vaccination against influenza is available under the National Immunisation Program for eligible people at high risk of influenza and its complications. It is not too late to vaccinate against influenza.”