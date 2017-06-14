$9.5M trade and skills centre taking shape David Lee

A NEW, purpose built, double storey, $9.5M trades and skills centre is currently taking shape on Archer Street, behind McGuire College, which is set to benefit students across the region.

Brainchild of the Better Together Alliance, a collaboration between Wanganui Park Secondary College, Mooroopna Secondary College, McGuire College and Shepparton High School, the centre has come about through a partnership between the schools and GOTAFE and is due to open mid next year. The 2,850sq metre building is being constructed by Crow Constructions and will provide students at GOTAFE with space to carry out VET courses, senior students from secondary colleges with space to complete VET courses and for middle students to get a taste of various trades.

The building includes a flexible skills building trades workshop area, covered external training area, students activity and administration areas, multipurpose rooms, classrooms, amenities, computer rooms, staff offices and meeting rooms.

Representing the Better Together Alliance and principal at Wanganui Park Secondary College, Ken Murray said this is fantastic for education in Greater Shepparton.

“The majority of students utilising the building will be year 11 and 12 students who are doing VET courses,” Ken said.

“The primary courses offered will be in building and construction.”

“This is a formal partnership with GOTAFE. Both GOTAFE and the schools of the alliance have put in dollar for dollar to get this up and running.

“It will be an amazing facility. It’s a big project and one that we have been applying for for a number of years. To have it endorsed is great for the young people of Shepparton.”

Representing the Better Together Alliance and principal at McGuire College, Brad Moyle said, “It’s a real positive note for the Goulburn Murray area having a local facility that will enable our students to access state-of-the-art equipment and training opportunities.

“It’s only by working together that we have been able to make this a reality.”