A behind-the-scenes look at the Shepparton’s Law Court Precinct build David Lee

WITH the Shepparton Law Court Precinct beginning to change the shape of Shepparton’s skyline, we thought it might be interesting to take a behind-the-scenes look at how such a project comes about.

When speaking with Court Service Victoria and the architects of the new law courts precinct, they explained the need to create a mock-up courtroom out of polystyrene to nut out some of the possible issues, as this is the first multi-jurisdictional court to be built in Victoria.

Court Services Victoria chief operating officer, Brian Stevenson said, “There is no template, no perfect courtroom design, so an exercise like this is vital to ensure that the courtroom does what it needs to do, and supports the needs of jurisdictions and the community.

“In this mock-up we looked at a broad range of issues from line of sight, layout, OH&S, heights and spaces.

“Having a (polystyrene) mock-up enabled the judiciary to experience the courtroom and provide feedback before the courtroom was built, so we could make any required changes at the design stage, instead of costly changes once the court was built.”

Architectus director, Mark Wilde said, “Being the first multi-jurisdictional court for Victoria, it was important to engage with all jurisdictions to ensure that the courtroom meets the needs of all jurisdictions, that it could cater for a range of hearings from tribunal hearings to family violence matters and all the way up to criminal hearings.

“Most people are not trained in reviewing plans and designs, by bringing the courtroom to life court users could see and experience the proposed design instead of just looking at a one dimensional drawing.”