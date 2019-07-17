A big plus for fitness

NOW under new management, Plus Fitness Shepparton has so much to offer both new and existing members.

Originally from the Goulburn Valley, Jamie Logue has spent most of his adult years in Melbourne and London working in personal training and management but has now decided to call Shepparton his home again.

With over 13 years of personal training experience, Jamie is looking to take Plus Fitness Shepparton to the next level for his members with new equipment, first class service and great programs.

Jamie Logue said, “We’re located in a great area here and being 24/7 means you can come any day at any time. We offer no lock in contracts and free programs during staff hours, so there’s really something for everyone!”

Pop into Plus Fitness Shepparton and talk with the team about your personal fitness needs. Find them at Riverside Plaza (next to Kialla Medical Centre), Shepparton or call (03) 5823 1188.