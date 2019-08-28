A big push for regional music

Renowned Australian musicians Ruby Fields and Baker Boy will perform in Benalla on October 11 in a forthcoming all-ages major music event.

Benalla Rural City Council, through the Benalla FReeZA Committee, will host ‘The Push’, a youth music organisation that brings contemporary music opportunities to people of all ages.

With constant airplay on Triple J, singer-songwriter and guitarist, Ruby Fields and Indigenous rapper, Baker Boy are considered amongst some of Australia’s best rising contemporary musicians.

The event will be held across four regional Victorian venues at Benalla, Hepburn Springs, Geelong and Leongatha.

Benalla Rural City Council Mayor, Cr Scott Upston said, “The council is proud to host this significant event for north-east Victoria.

“That people of Benalla can experience this calibre of music, live, right here at home is a great opportunity. We look forward to welcoming everyone involved in this event to Benalla.”

Tickets are available for this all-ages event at www.moshtix.com.au or check out www.benalla.vic.gov.au for more information.