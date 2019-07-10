A boost for palliative care in Shepparton

LAST week, Mark Gepp MP, Labor Member for Northern Victoria, announced grants to support palliative care in Northern Victoria, ensuring regional patients enjoy the best possible quality of life.

In Shepparton, Goulburn Valley Health will establish a specialist palliative care clinic and fast-tracked hospital-to-home model of care, ensuring patients get early referral to palliative care and can be discharged home earlier, when appropriate.

Across the state, the Labor Government is investing $9 million towards the palliative care infrastructure and innovation grants to improve access to palliative care.

This includes supporting providers across the state to expand and strengthen their services with initiatives such as a new acute palliative care model in the home, implementing telehealth – a fast-tracked hospital-to-home model of care, or establishing a specialist palliative care clinic.