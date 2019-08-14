A cherry on top

SHEPPARTON had a great year for cherries this fruit season, with noticeable growth in size and harvest due to the hotter than normal weather. Growing international demand is driving national cherry production expansion, with new investment within the Australian cherry industry from both local and overseas stakeholders.

Research Scientist Glenn Hale will present the results from his research on temperature monitoring for Victorian cherries via air-freight to Vietnam at a meeting at the Agriculture Victoria in Tatura.

Mr Hale will discuss his observations from ‘real-time’ monitoring of cherries being exported to Vietnam.

“This work highlighted weak spots in the export cool chain of cherries transported from Victoria through to Saigon and Ho Chi Minh City,” Mr Hale said.

Mr Hale will highlight where the issues were found and will present some recommendations at this meeting. These results were recently presented at an export growers’ workshop in Canberra.

Mr Hale will also discuss different types of temperature data loggers.

“There are many types of temperature data loggers available to the industry for remote monitoring of fruit however each type of logger has its own merits ranging from ease of use, cost, accuracy, reliability, single use or reusable, SMS/email notifications and airline approved,” Mr Hale said.

The meeting will take place this Friday, August 16 from 11:30am at 255 Ferguson Road, Tatura in the Agriculture Victoria Executive Room.

For more information or to register your interest in attending this event please contact Glenn Hale on 0419 500 302 or [email protected]