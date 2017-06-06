A collaborative affair Editor

WE caught up with Turaton Music Company’s president, George Ferguson and asked about their co-operative approach to supporting the community.

George said, “Turaton celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2014. We are a music company that performs as a choir and also has a rich history in performance and productions. Our choir has about thirty regulars who range in age from 18 to 80, and several of them have been involved with Turaton for many, many years.

“For quite a while we have offered a choral concert as a fundraiser for local community groups. Over the years we have helped raise funds for church groups, sporting clubs, service clubs, health causes and many more really worthwhile local groups.”

Turaton musical director, Shirley Ferguson said, “The concerts are usually held around May, and this year will be held between May 20 and June 4. This year’s concert is called ‘Music Café – What’s on the menu?’ and is a celebration of diverse music including medleys of Burt Bacharach and Gershwin.

“One of the strengths of Turaton is that the choir members are a friendly and happy group who really enjoy giving a performance. We think the audience can tell we are having fun and that helps make the show even more enjoyable.”

Already this year Turaton have performed ‘Music Café – What’s on the menu?’ in Rochester, Murchison, Dookie and Tatura with final shows this weekend in Shepparton, Saturday, June 3 at 7:30pm and Sunday, June 4 at 2pm.

For more information visit www.turaton.org.au