A collection of the region's success stories to hit the streets

THERE are an abundance of success stories about local businesses that have helped to shape the Goulburn Valley and continue to help the region thrive, and you can read all about them in this year’s Our Goulburn Valley magazine.

In one week’s time, 92 pages of success stories from across the region will be delivered to letterboxes across the region, promoting the local residents and businesses that have helped the region’s total Gross Regional Product reach $7.517B.

From the primary industries and consumer goods sectors and engineering and manufacturing through to infrastructure and construction, transport, education and the arts and services, there are many businesses that have shared their stories…some of which have never been heard before.

As part of the magazine, The Adviser has gathered messages from dignitaries and visions from notable locals on the future success of the Goulburn Valley, including Committee for Greater Shepparton CEO, Sam Birrell.

Sam’s story within this year’s magazine is an inspiring look at the future of Greater Shepparton. The following is a snapshot of Sam’s piece. “Where is Greater Shepparton going to be in twenty years’ time? Here are a few ideas…

“Industry: Fresh produce is being exported in great tonnage to China, flying from the new Shepparton airport. Goulburn Valley apples, pears, peaches and milk are in such demand in the supermarkets of Beijing and Shanghai that producers are struggling to keep up with demand.

“Population: The population of Greater Shepparton is now 125,000, enabled by high-speed rail connectivity and the de-centralisation policies of government and major manufacturing companies.

“Environment: The Goulburn River is back to near perfect health. Murray Cod, once a declining species are now plentiful, and carp have been eradicated.

“Tourism: Tourists are flying into the Shepparton airport from Europe, North America and Asia for the natural and cultural experiences on offer. ‘Clear Sky Dreamtime’ tourism is a big hit, with art lovers coming for the Shepparton Art Museum and staying on for bushland hikes, traditional owner cultural events and a new fad in cuisine combining Asian flavours and indigenous ingredients.

“Education: The adaptation of the Shepparton Education Plan (started in 2017) has been more successful than anyone could have imagined,” Sam said.

To read the full story written by Sam Birrell, and 92 pages of success stories from businesses across the region, keep an eye out for a copy of the 2017 Our Goulburn Valley magazine, letterbox delivered the week commencing Monday, August 28.