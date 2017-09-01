A colourful addition adds homely touch David Lee

SHEPPARTON Home on Benalla Road gained a colourful addition recently, when 10 murals painted by local artist, Jane Spencer were erected on the outdoor walls of the complex.

Property manager, Aventus Management Group approached Jane, providing her with a brief to come up with a bright design that showcased Shepparton, where she came up with the idea of highlighting local flora and fauna.

Jane said, “The 10 (2.4m x 1.2m) panels took 210 hours to complete and exhibit mainly birds and fruit with a few Australian animals and flowers too.

“I have painted them all larger than life so that they can be seen well from a distance and I’ve amped up the colour for maximum impact and appeal.

“To work on such a large scale has been fantastic. It’s the first time I’ve stood on scaffolding to create artwork.

“I’m really proud of the panels and excited at the thought of my work being on display in such a prominent area.”