A colourful and ‘moooving’ launch David Lee

GREATER Shepparton City Council and Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation officially launched the new Zaidee Rainbow MooovingArt Cow recently, which will be placed in various locations around Greater Shepparton.

Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation CEO and Zaidee’s dad, Allan Turner said, “Zaidee’s cow is a fantastic opportunity for the wider community to start a conversation with your family about organ and tissue donation in memory of my daughter Zaidee.

Greater Shepparton City Council CEO, Peter Harriott said that he is honoured that council can assist and support this great foundation.

“The MooovingArt cows are popular with children both locally and non-locally, and the placement of the Zaidee Rainbow MooovingArt Cow will not only reach out to children, but also their parents, grandparents and more, shining light on this important issue.”

For further information visit www.zaidee.org/